Honeycomb Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned about 0.31% of Sabre at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth $2,548,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,686,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Sabre by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 171,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 49.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,928,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,281. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

