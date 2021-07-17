Honeycomb Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 150,000 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,607,000. Match Group comprises about 1.2% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Match Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth $4,333,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Match Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 735,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,135,000 after buying an additional 56,640 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Match Group by 16,725.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 52,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.06. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

