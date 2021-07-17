Honeycomb Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 29,000 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,089,000. Shopify makes up about 1.9% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Shopify by 18.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,442.63. The stock had a trading volume of 960,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,631. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,587.74. The firm has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,326.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.74.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.