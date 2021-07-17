Honeycomb Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 3.0% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of Workday worth $50,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Workday by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Workday by 2,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.53. 1,224,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,008. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of -320.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 331,170 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $75,010,005.00. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 767,025 shares of company stock valued at $177,065,240. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.