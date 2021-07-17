Honeycomb Asset Management LP Sells 42,535 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP reduced its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 42,535 shares during the period. TripAdvisor comprises 4.8% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.11% of TripAdvisor worth $80,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $23,202,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Barclays lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $109,324.25. Insiders sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,142,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. 1,745,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,536. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.89. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

