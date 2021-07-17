Honeycomb Asset Management LP Takes $49.83 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,831,000. Twilio accounts for approximately 3.0% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Twilio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,217 shares of company stock valued at $63,099,551. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO traded up $8.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.71.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

