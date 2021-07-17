HOQU Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. HOQU has a total market cap of $341,068.65 and $980,883.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.21 or 0.00799477 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HQX is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.