Hord Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $151,502.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00105125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00145873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,131.38 or 0.99935792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,131,724 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.