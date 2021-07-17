Horizon Protocol (HZN) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.27 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $67,808.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00144056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.77 or 1.00029662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

