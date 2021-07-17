HRT Financial LP Acquires 131,313 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 217.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,606 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,313 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.20% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,860 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $648.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

