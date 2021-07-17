HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $9,742,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $9,940,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $6,459,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $425,000.

SSAAU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

