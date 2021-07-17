HRT Financial LP Acquires New Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,121 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in NetEase by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,763 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 1,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie decreased their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NTES stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.31. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.93 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

