HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 14,357 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after acquiring an additional 192,776 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.87.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,286 shares of company stock worth $4,404,527. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $116.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

