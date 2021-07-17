HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 43,814 Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.05% of Macquarie Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,387 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $73,105,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,543,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,101,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after purchasing an additional 488,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.