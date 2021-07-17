HRT Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 150.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Energizer by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Energizer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,555,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Energizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.42. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

