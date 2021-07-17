HRT Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 635.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,584 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of Retail Properties of America worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

RPAI opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -576.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

