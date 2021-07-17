HRT Financial LP Invests $1.40 Million in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cabot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

