HRT Financial LP Invests $1.41 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD opened at $253.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $254.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.17.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Insiders have sold 39,525 shares of company stock worth $8,740,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

