HRT Financial LP Invests $1.47 Million in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.14% of Armada Hoffler Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 313.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.40. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

