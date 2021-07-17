HRT Financial LP Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 131,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMACU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $20,441,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,355,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,952,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMACU opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

