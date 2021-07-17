HRT Financial LP Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,264 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $111.54 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

