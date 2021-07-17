HRT Financial LP Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.40% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

