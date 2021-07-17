HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $123.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 151.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,371.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $657,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

