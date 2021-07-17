HRT Financial LP Purchases 17,176 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 179.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.14% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TPB stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $871.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

