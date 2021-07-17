HRT Financial LP Purchases New Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Insulet by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,745,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Insulet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.23.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Insiders have sold 17,722 shares of company stock worth $4,664,835 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $268.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,064.08 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $189.02 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.10.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

