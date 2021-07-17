HRT Financial LP Purchases New Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Donaldson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver purchased 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $69,990.00. Also, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

