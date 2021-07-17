HRT Financial LP Takes $1.44 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

