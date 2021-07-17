HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

