HRT Financial LP Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -819.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Cowen increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

