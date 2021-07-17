HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.31% of Yellow as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at $1,212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at $2,201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter valued at $5,549,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $273.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Yellow in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Yellow in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

