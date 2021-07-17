HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.68

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $5.24. HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 36,724 shares changing hands.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 82,115 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.