HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.68

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $5.24. HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 36,724 shares changing hands.
HTGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 82,115 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.
About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.