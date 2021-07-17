Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.32 million and $81,372.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.00820606 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.