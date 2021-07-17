Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 21.50 ($0.28). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 492,503 shares traded.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.46 million and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

