Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 559,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,962 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

