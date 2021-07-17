Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $9.71 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $32,147.32 or 1.00325401 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00105899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00146469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,034.20 or 0.99972365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

