Hush Trading Down 30.9% This Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. Hush has a market cap of $1.45 million and $104.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00296002 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00119469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00157993 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

