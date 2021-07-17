HyperCash (HC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.09 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002044 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $29.36 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

