Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) Market Capitalization Tops $18.72 Million

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market cap of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.70 or 0.00803991 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Profile

UDOO is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyprr (Howdoo) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the exchanges listed above.

