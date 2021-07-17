HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Short Interest Up 47.1% in June

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,241,888.93. Also, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $563,502.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,677 shares of company stock worth $1,961,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in HyreCar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HyreCar by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in HyreCar by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 757,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.88. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HYRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

