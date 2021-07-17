I/O Coin (IOC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $347.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $347.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.81 or 0.00373072 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $492.78 or 0.01547371 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,990,621 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

