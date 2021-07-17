IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.18. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

