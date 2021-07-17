ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Short Interest Up 45.0% in June

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,397,300 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 1,653,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,973.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICCGF remained flat at $$46.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56. ICA Gruppen AB has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $51.24.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Company Profile

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

