Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $326.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00105074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00145940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,133.36 or 1.00083372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars.

