Idavoll Network (IDV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $92,479.00

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $92,479.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00103128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00143602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,729.45 or 0.99745812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,227,572 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

