Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the June 15th total of 878,900 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 288,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.03 million, a PE ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79. Identiv has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 180.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Identiv by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Identiv by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 66,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

