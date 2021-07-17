IDEX (IDEX) Tops One Day Volume of $4.14 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, IDEX has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $19.69 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00827254 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,310,723 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

