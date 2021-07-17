Idle Hits Market Capitalization of $9.26 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $96,689.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idle has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00012340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00105908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00145824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,293.22 or 0.99960932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,323,217 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars.

