IG Gold Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $7,066.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001854 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00039437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

