IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Up 49.1% in June

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,400 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 731,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.4 days.

IGG stock remained flat at $$1.20 during midday trading on Friday. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41. IGG has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

About IGG

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

