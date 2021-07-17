Illuvium (ILV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.42 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $69.29 million and $2.42 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $106.36 or 0.00330793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00105125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00145873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,131.38 or 0.99935792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,440 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.